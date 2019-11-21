Apple Removes 181 Apps Related to Vaping from Its Mobile App Store

November 21, 2019 by Partnership News Service Staff
cellphone iphone

Apple has removed 181 apps related to vaping from its mobile App Store, according to CNN.

The apps will continue to work for people who already have them downloaded on their devices, the company said.

“Recently, experts ranging from the CDC to the American Heart Association have attributed a variety of lung injuries and fatalities to e-cigarette and vaping products, going so far as to call the spread of these devices a public health crisis and a youth epidemic,” the company said in a statement. “We agree, and we’ve updated our App Store Review Guidelines to reflect that apps encouraging or facilitating the use of these products are not permitted.”

In June, the company banned the promotion of vaping products in its app store.

How to Talk With Your Kids About Vaping [GUIDE]

Vaping’s popularity exploded seemingly overnight, and it took many parents and families by surprise. Vaping, or Juuling as it is often referred to by teens and young adults (named after a popular vape device called JUUL), is the inhaling and exhaling of an aerosol produced by using a vape device.

learn more
vaping-guide
11-21-2019 E-Cigarettes & Vaping

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Please leave a comment below to contribute to the discussion. If you have a specific question, please contact a Parent Specialist, who will provide you with one-on-one help.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *