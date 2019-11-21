Apple Removes 181 Apps Related to Vaping from Its Mobile App Store

Apple has removed 181 apps related to vaping from its mobile App Store, according to CNN.

The apps will continue to work for people who already have them downloaded on their devices, the company said.

“Recently, experts ranging from the CDC to the American Heart Association have attributed a variety of lung injuries and fatalities to e-cigarette and vaping products, going so far as to call the spread of these devices a public health crisis and a youth epidemic,” the company said in a statement. “We agree, and we’ve updated our App Store Review Guidelines to reflect that apps encouraging or facilitating the use of these products are not permitted.”

In June, the company banned the promotion of vaping products in its app store.